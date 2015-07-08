Below are the Union County arrests for 10-11-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bruns, Joel
Arrest Date 10/12/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Bruns, Joel (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2018 00:28.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Mahoney, Richard Deon
Arrest Date 10/12/2018
Court Case 201807396
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mahoney, Richard Deon (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 10/12/2018 00:36.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L