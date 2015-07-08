Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, JAMES FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-14 00:13:00
Court Case 1702009002374
Charge Description PUBLIC CONSUMPTION
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOLLEY, SHANIYAH YVONNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-14 09:01:00
Court Case 5902018236488
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name PALMER, JONICA SUZANNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-14 14:48:00
Court Case 5902018236506
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name ANDERSON, JAQUAN DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 228
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-14 00:17:00
Court Case 5902018236455
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOORE, GIOVANTI LECHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-14 08:24:00
Court Case 5902018236490
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name PUTMAN, MYIAH NIANDRA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/3/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-14 15:56:00
Court Case 4802018001890
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00