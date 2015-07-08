Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-14-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAMES FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1973
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-14 00:13:00
|Court Case
|1702009002374
|Charge Description
|PUBLIC CONSUMPTION
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HOLLEY, SHANIYAH YVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-14 09:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018236488
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PALMER, JONICA SUZANNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/5/1969
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-14 14:48:00
|Court Case
|5902018236506
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, JAQUAN DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|228
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-14 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018236455
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOORE, GIOVANTI LECHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-14 08:24:00
|Court Case
|5902018236490
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PUTMAN, MYIAH NIANDRA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/3/1977
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-14 15:56:00
|Court Case
|4802018001890
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00