Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOFFAT, JACOB CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/5/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-15 03:40:00
Court Case 5902018236579
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLLOWAY, MARCUS TYLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-15 12:19:00
Court Case 5902018000921
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WYLIE, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 6/26/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-15 16:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, QUADERRAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-15 04:48:00
Court Case 5902018019148
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STREETER, TAJAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 378
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-15 11:24:00
Court Case 5902017209591
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ZHAO, YAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/15/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 122
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-15 15:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount