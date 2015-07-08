Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BERRY, MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/23/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-16 11:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ISLEY, PAULINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1976
Height 4.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-16 15:06:00
Court Case 4802018709156
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BERRY, MAURICE DEANGELO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/23/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-16 10:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LONG, JAHUAN W
Arrest Type
DOB 7/12/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-16 16:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DORSEY, JEFFREY JERRELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/5/1985
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-16 00:06:00
Court Case 5902018236688
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PARKER, LASHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/4/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-16 09:15:00
Court Case 5902018236617
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount