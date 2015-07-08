Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BERRY, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/23/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-16 11:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ISLEY, PAULINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1976
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-16 15:06:00
|Court Case
|4802018709156
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BERRY, MAURICE DEANGELO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/23/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-16 10:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LONG, JAHUAN W
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/12/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-16 16:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DORSEY, JEFFREY JERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/5/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-16 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018236688
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PARKER, LASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/4/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-16 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018236617
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount