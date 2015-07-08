Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BENNETT, WARREN FUSHAYE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1977
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-17 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017230044
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CARPENTER, KENDALL RA’SHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-17 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018016478
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE UNAUT PREM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|INMAN, ANITA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1989
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-17 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018236898
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORALES-ARROYO, TOMAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/9/1964
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-17 17:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BIVENS, TALYSSA RENELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-17 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018236714
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, MARVIN RANDAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/8/1960
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-17 12:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount