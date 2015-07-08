Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-18 14:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018236946
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HIMES, NATHANIEL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/21/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-18 16:40:00
|Court Case
|1202017053479
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, LARRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/13/1967
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-18 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902018234344
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BUONYA, YHOA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/20/1957
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-18 08:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018236881
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MIRANDA, JOEL ABIUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-18 14:04:00
|Court Case
|5902018233225
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUDSON, LATICHIA TYELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/18/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-18 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018237089
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00