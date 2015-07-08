Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-18 14:01:00
Court Case 5902018236946
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HIMES, NATHANIEL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-18 16:40:00
Court Case 1202017053479
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name JOHNSON, LARRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/13/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-18 01:26:00
Court Case 5902018234344
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BUONYA, YHOA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/20/1957
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-18 08:55:00
Court Case 5902018236881
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MIRANDA, JOEL ABIUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-18 14:04:00
Court Case 5902018233225
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, LATICHIA TYELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/18/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-18 15:45:00
Court Case 5902018237089
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00