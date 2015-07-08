Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Everett, Lavard Damarcus
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2018
|Court Case
|201809087
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Everett, Lavard Damarcus (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 5698 W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/19/2018 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A