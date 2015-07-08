Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILLILAND, JAMES VERNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-19 03:55:00
Court Case 5902018237160
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HUTCHINSON, RAMON DUPREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-19 11:16:00
Court Case 3502017006636
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOORE, JESSICA JILL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/27/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-19 15:47:00
Court Case 3502017005133
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PATTERSON, MYLEICK SHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/24/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-19 00:36:00
Court Case 5902018237102
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PINEDA, ADABERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 10/27/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-19 13:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, ELIJAH ODELL-CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-19 16:26:00
Court Case 5902018237213
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500.00