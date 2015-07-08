Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLT, MAURICE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1972
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-20 03:54:00
|Court Case
|5902018231038
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOLTON, DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|147
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-20 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018237351
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KEITH, DENNIS GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/24/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-20 02:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018237320
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, ANTONIO FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-20 15:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018237354
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RILLIEUX, DION R
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/14/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-20 04:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018237322
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|ELLISON, MALAYKI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-20 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018237349
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00