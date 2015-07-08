Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARCIA, NICHOLAS DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-21 03:25:00
Court Case 5902018237432
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COUNCIL, MELVIN KIETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/7/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-21 11:55:00
Court Case 5902018231858
Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SHELTON, ANTONIO DEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-21 03:00:00
Court Case 5902018237435
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HANLEY, LAYQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/5/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-21 13:32:00
Court Case 5902018237461
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name PICK, ALICIA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-21 02:20:00
Court Case 5902018237437
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NESBITT, TORIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-21 13:37:00
Court Case 5902018235756
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1500.00