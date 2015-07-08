Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-22-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BREWER, COTY JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 6/29/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-22 10:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CROWDER, LARRY LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-22 13:28:00
Court Case 5902018230021
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STOKES, AKEYIO JAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-22 16:34:00
Court Case 3502017000750
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 365.00

Name DAVIS, TYKEE MONTRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-22 07:45:00
Court Case 5902018220057
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVES, JAMES STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-22 13:00:00
Court Case 5902018235741
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ACKERMAN, SINCERE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/2/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-22 15:23:00
Court Case 5902018237545
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00