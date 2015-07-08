Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MANNING, ALYSSA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/5/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-23 07:25:00
|Court Case
|1202018714969
|Charge Description
|CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|REID, AVION ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-23 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902015039087
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FLIP, JUSTIN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/28/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-23 16:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOCKHART, ANGELA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1968
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|222
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-23 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018236813
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRIGGS, ALICIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/27/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-23 10:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROGERS, BRIAN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/22/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-23 13:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount