Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MANNING, ALYSSA ANN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/5/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-23 07:25:00
Court Case 1202018714969
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name REID, AVION ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-23 10:00:00
Court Case 5902015039087
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FLIP, JUSTIN JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/28/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-23 16:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOCKHART, ANGELA MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 222
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-23 15:20:00
Court Case 5902018236813
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRIGGS, ALICIA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/27/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-23 10:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROGERS, BRIAN KEITH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/22/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-23 13:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount