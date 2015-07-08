Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOUSTON, TODD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-24 08:36:00
Court Case 5902018237344
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CATOE, RICKY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/22/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-24 13:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITTEN, WILLIAM GLENN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1957
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-24 13:50:00
Court Case 5902018012747
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUNTER, KENNETH EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/1958
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-24 02:53:00
Court Case 5902018213449
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GLENN, ELONTRAE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/11/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-24 13:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BARRETT, BASON EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1954
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-24 15:27:00
Court Case 5902018203398
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00