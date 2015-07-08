Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOUSTON, TODD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-24 08:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018237344
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CATOE, RICKY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/22/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-24 13:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITTEN, WILLIAM GLENN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1957
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-24 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018012747
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HUNTER, KENNETH EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/30/1958
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-24 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018213449
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GLENN, ELONTRAE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/11/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-24 13:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARRETT, BASON EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1954
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-10-24 15:27:00
|Court Case
|5902018203398
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00