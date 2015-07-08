Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANDERSON, SAMUEL BOIKAI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/29/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-25 02:51:00
Court Case 8902018708481
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FULTON, KRYSTAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-25 10:54:00
Court Case 5902017228174
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NOLLEY, JABARI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-25 14:54:00
Court Case 5902017230690
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name REID, EDMUND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-25 01:38:00
Court Case 5902018237844
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCLEAN, GAVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-25 11:40:00
Court Case 5902018237892
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RHYNE, JESSICA LEIGH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/3/1981
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-25 14:30:00
Court Case 3502018003320
Charge Description FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY
Bond Amount 2500.00