Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SBOUKIS, NICHOLAS ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-26 06:31:00
Court Case 5902018237962
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALONSO, DIEGO EFRIEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-26 15:31:00
Court Case 5902018238008
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BURRIS, ZSAQUAN MAURICE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/19/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-26 08:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name BANKS, KEITH JAMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-26 14:59:00
Court Case 5902018238012
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, NECO MARIO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/11/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-26 09:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DOGAN, DAYSHON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-26 16:06:00
Court Case 5902018237598
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00