Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name GRIER, RYAN WESLEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/14/1981
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-27 02:38:00
Court Case 5902018238065
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GOODE, DUSTIN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/16/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-27 14:25:00
Court Case 5902018227282
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name MCCORKLE, TRAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-27 03:28:00
Court Case 5902018238059
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PUGH, ANDREW BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-27 14:52:00
Court Case 5902018226410
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCMANUS, DONTE DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-27 02:11:00
Court Case 5902018238063
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHAFFER, RALPH EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1966
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-27 13:41:00
Court Case 5902018238090
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00