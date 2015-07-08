Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROUNDTREE, SIDNEY NATTIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/27/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-29 02:27:00
Court Case 5902018238219
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LIGON, KAMRYN DELYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/2002
Height 5.3
Weight 151
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-29 10:57:00
Court Case 5902018238163
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount

Name HALL, LAMONT TREHIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-29 16:50:00
Court Case 5902018238283
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ALVAREZ, IVAN GUADARRAMA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/27/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-29 03:11:00
Court Case 5902018238220
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CUFFIE, JATWAN CRAIG
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/17/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-29 07:21:00
Court Case 5902018238256
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name MERCED, MARISSA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1993
Height 4.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-10-29 16:14:00
Court Case 5902018238144
Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount