Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Patterson, Forest Cortez
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Forest Cortez (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 398 E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2018 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Wynn, Jaedin Leonard
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2018
|Court Case
|201809407
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Wynn, Jaedin Leonard (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 13703 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/30/2018 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Schueneman, Mathew David
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2018
|Court Case
|201809407
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13703 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/30/2018 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M