Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Patterson, Forest Cortez
Arrest Date 10/30/2018
Court Case
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Patterson, Forest Cortez (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 398 E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2018 00:00.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Wynn, Jaedin Leonard
Arrest Date 10/30/2018
Court Case 201809407
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Wynn, Jaedin Leonard (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 13703 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/30/2018 00:04.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Schueneman, Mathew David
Arrest Date 10/30/2018
Court Case 201809407
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13703 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/30/2018 00:07.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M