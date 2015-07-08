Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SCHOLL, KRISTA JO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-03 04:58:00
Court Case 5902018238956
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount

Name MONTGOMERY, NICOLE PRINCESS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 234
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-03 10:34:00
Court Case 5902018238957
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name VARGAS, ALAN MONTOYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-03 10:15:00
Court Case 5902018238959
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ERVIN, MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/12/1973
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-03 13:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HIOTT, SAMATHA DARLENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1978
Height 5.4
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-03 10:45:00
Court Case 5902018238917
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name JENKINS, JOSHUA EMANUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-03 00:03:00
Court Case 3502006056789
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00