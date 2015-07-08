Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Tommy Earnest
Arrest Date 11/04/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Griffin, Tommy Earnest (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 4798 Pageland Hwy/mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2018 01:24.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Winnegan, Qashannon Denise
Arrest Date 11-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Winnegan, Qashannon Denise (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, at 599 N Sutherland Av/mcarthur Cir, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2018.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Stevenson, Tierra Richelle
Arrest Date 11-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Stevenson, Tierra Richelle (B /F/30) Cited on Charge of Driving Into A Closed/unopen Hwy, at Monroe Bypass/roanoak Ch. Rd., Monroe, on 11/4/2018 2:51:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Price, Gabriel Lutz
Arrest Date 11/04/2018
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Price, Gabriel Lutz (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 115 E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 11/4/2018 02:06.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Jackson, Derrick Jermaine
Arrest Date 11-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Jackson, Derrick Jermaine (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), at Matfield Court/herkimer Dr, Monroe, on 11/4/2018 8:00:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T