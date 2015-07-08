Description

Griffin, Tommy Earnest (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 4798 Pageland Hwy/mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2018 01:24.