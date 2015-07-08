Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MACHADO-VIERA, CLAUDIO MAXIMILIANO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-05 03:04:00
|Court Case
|5902018221015
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ABDUL-HUSSEIN, MAJDA NCASEER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/7/1962
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-05 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018224596
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RIVERA, XAVID ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-05 16:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018238855
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PERRY, MITCHELL LEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/25/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-05 02:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018239080
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ABDUL-HUSSEIN, ZAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-05 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018239106
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOYD, MAURICE IRVING
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-05 16:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017034104
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00