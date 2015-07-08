Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MACHADO-VIERA, CLAUDIO MAXIMILIANO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-05 03:04:00
Court Case 5902018221015
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ABDUL-HUSSEIN, MAJDA NCASEER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/1962
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018224596
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RIVERA, XAVID ALEXIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-05 16:19:00
Court Case 5902018238855
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PERRY, MITCHELL LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-05 02:57:00
Court Case 5902018239080
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount

Name ABDUL-HUSSEIN, ZAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-05 11:45:00
Court Case 5902018239106
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BOYD, MAURICE IRVING
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-05 16:18:00
Court Case 5902017034104
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00