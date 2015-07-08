Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CORNELL, ASHLEY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/4/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-06 11:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MODESTO-SUAREZ, PRISCILA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/21/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-06 14:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURDEN, JAMONTE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/2/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-06 15:00:00
Court Case 5902018239207
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name TABARES, JOHAN RONALDY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/2002
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-06 08:15:00
Court Case 5902018239190
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MONTGOMERY, EMMANUEL ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1997
Height 6.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-06 10:39:00
Court Case 5902018238706
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DALCE, JEFF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-06 16:00:00
Court Case 5902018239166
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 500.00