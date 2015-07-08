Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CORNELL, ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/4/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-06 11:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MODESTO-SUAREZ, PRISCILA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/21/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-06 14:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BURDEN, JAMONTE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/2/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-06 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018239207
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TABARES, JOHAN RONALDY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-06 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018239190
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MONTGOMERY, EMMANUEL ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1997
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-06 10:39:00
|Court Case
|5902018238706
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DALCE, JEFF
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-06 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018239166
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00