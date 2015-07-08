Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Montavis Daiquan
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Attempted Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 3) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Injuring Buildings & Fences (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 7) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Montavis Daiquan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 3) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Injuring Buildings & Fences (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 205 S.main Street, Wingate, NC, on 11/6/2018 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|11-06-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 13:09, 11/5/2018 and 11:12, 11/6/2018. Reported: 11:12, 11/6/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Elkins, D G
|Name
|Davis, Calvin Wesley
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 2) Fail To Appear (2Nd Deg Tresp) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear (2Nd Deg Tresp) (M),
|Description
|Davis, Calvin Wesley (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 2) Fail To Appear (2nd Deg Tresp) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear (2nd Deg Tresp) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Godwin, J C
|Name
|Easterling, Quadon Alajuan
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Easterling, Quadon Alajuan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Speeding) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Bowers, Kenneth Ray J
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Bowers, Kenneth Ray J (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 05:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Perez, Trevor James
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2018
|Court Case
|201806776
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Inspection, Expired Tag) (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Perez, Trevor James (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired Inspection, Expired Tag) (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at 2101 White Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L