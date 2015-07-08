Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Huntley, Montavis Daiquan
Arrest Date 11/06/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Attempted Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 3) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Injuring Buildings & Fences (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 7) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Huntley, Montavis Daiquan (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 3) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Injuring Buildings & Fences (F), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 205 S.main Street, Wingate, NC, on 11/6/2018 15:56.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 11-06-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 13:09, 11/5/2018 and 11:12, 11/6/2018. Reported: 11:12, 11/6/2018.
Arresting Officer Elkins, D G

Name Davis, Calvin Wesley
Arrest Date 11/06/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 2) Fail To Appear (2Nd Deg Tresp) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear (2Nd Deg Tresp) (M),
Description Davis, Calvin Wesley (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 2) Fail To Appear (2nd Deg Tresp) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear (2nd Deg Tresp) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 00:09.
Arresting Officer Godwin, J C

Name Easterling, Quadon Alajuan
Arrest Date 11/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Speeding) (M),
Description Easterling, Quadon Alajuan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Speeding) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 16:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Bowers, Kenneth Ray J
Arrest Date 11/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Bowers, Kenneth Ray J (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 05:40.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Perez, Trevor James
Arrest Date 11/06/2018
Court Case 201806776
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Inspection, Expired Tag) (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
Description Perez, Trevor James (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired Inspection, Expired Tag) (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 5) Expired Inspection (M), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at 2101 White Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2018 16:03.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L