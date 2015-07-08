Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VACA, KAELIN BENNETT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/10/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-07 01:54:00
|Court Case
|5902018239284
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|RAGLAND, GREGORY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/19/1966
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-07 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018026131
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/3/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-07 15:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POOLE, DEMARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-07 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018239383
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/22/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-07 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018214080
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, DESZMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-07 09:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018018412
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00