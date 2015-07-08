Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VACA, KAELIN BENNETT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/10/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-07 01:54:00
Court Case 5902018239284
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name RAGLAND, GREGORY ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-07 11:30:00
Court Case 5902018026131
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WASHINGTON, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/3/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-07 15:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name POOLE, DEMARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-07 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018239383
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ROBINSON, COREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/22/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-07 05:30:00
Court Case 5902018214080
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, DESZMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 132
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-07 09:06:00
Court Case 5902018018412
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00