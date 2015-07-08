Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Funderburk, Reginald Lamont
Arrest Date 11/07/2018
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Funderburk, Reginald Lamont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2018 10:13.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Mcneely, Alisha Starr
Arrest Date 11-07-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcneely, Alisha Starr (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Allow Unlicense Driver, at Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 11/7/2018 3:55:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Brazzell, Sarah Katherine
Arrest Date 11/07/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Brazzell, Sarah Katherine (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2018 11:44.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Mcneely, Jacob Nathaniel Kane
Arrest Date 11-07-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcneely, Jacob Nathaniel Kane (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 11/7/2018 3:59:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Erickson, Davontae Steven
Arrest Date 11/07/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
Description Erickson, Davontae Steven (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2018 12:32.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Brown, Sherry Edwards
Arrest Date 11-07-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Brown, Sherry Edwards (B /F/48) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201809685), at 5299 Old Charlotte Hwy/wesley Chapel Stouts R, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/7/2018 4:54:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M