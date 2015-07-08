Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Funderburk, Reginald Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Reginald Lamont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2018 10:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Mcneely, Alisha Starr
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcneely, Alisha Starr (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Allow Unlicense Driver, at Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 11/7/2018 3:55:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Brazzell, Sarah Katherine
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Brazzell, Sarah Katherine (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2018 11:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Mcneely, Jacob Nathaniel Kane
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcneely, Jacob Nathaniel Kane (W /M/16) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 11/7/2018 3:59:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Erickson, Davontae Steven
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Erickson, Davontae Steven (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2018 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Brown, Sherry Edwards
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brown, Sherry Edwards (B /F/48) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201809685), at 5299 Old Charlotte Hwy/wesley Chapel Stouts R, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/7/2018 4:54:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M