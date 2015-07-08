Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-08-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALEXANDER, RICKY PURCELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|149
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-08 02:01:00
|Court Case
|5902018239456
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MORRISON, QUATOYA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/14/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-08 10:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOLLETT, FREDERICK ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-08 14:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018239509
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, JAMES LESTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/30/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-08 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018019498
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GIBSON, MAKELA CHAUNTAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-08 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5902018239474
|Charge Description
|INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BITTLE, JARVIS BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-08 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902018019059
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00