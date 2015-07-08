Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beppler, Joshua Alexander
Arrest Date 11/09/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear- Speeding, Reckless Driving (M),
Description Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear- Speeding, Reckless Driving (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 12:41.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Juarez Perez, Marcos
Arrest Date 11-09-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Juarez Perez, Marcos (H /M/33) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/acme Dr, Monroe, on 11/9/2018 1:55:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Kisiah, Alyssa Michelle
Arrest Date 11/09/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear-M-1- Dwlr, Pdp (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Kisiah, Alyssa Michelle (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear-m-1- Dwlr, Pdp (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 305 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 12:46.
Arresting Officer Phipps, A M

Name Patel, Amit Haribhai
Arrest Date 11-09-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Patel, Amit Haribhai (O /M/42) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at 9999 Potter Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/9/2018 2:19:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Boyd, Spencer Winfield
Arrest Date 11/09/2018
Court Case 201809732
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Boyd, Spencer Winfield (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3008 Hemby Commons Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/9/2018 13:30.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Fox, Billy Jack
Arrest Date 11-09-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Fox, Billy Jack (W /M/46) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 399 S Charlotte Av/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 1:52:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L