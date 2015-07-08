Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear- Speeding, Reckless Driving (M),
|Description
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear- Speeding, Reckless Driving (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 12:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Juarez Perez, Marcos
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juarez Perez, Marcos (H /M/33) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/acme Dr, Monroe, on 11/9/2018 1:55:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Kisiah, Alyssa Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear-M-1- Dwlr, Pdp (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, Alyssa Michelle (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear-m-1- Dwlr, Pdp (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 305 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 12:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Phipps, A M
|Name
|Patel, Amit Haribhai
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Patel, Amit Haribhai (O /M/42) Cited on Charge of Drive Left Of Center, at 9999 Potter Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/9/2018 2:19:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Boyd, Spencer Winfield
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2018
|Court Case
|201809732
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Boyd, Spencer Winfield (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3008 Hemby Commons Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/9/2018 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Fox, Billy Jack
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fox, Billy Jack (W /M/46) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 399 S Charlotte Av/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 1:52:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L