Description

Kisiah, Alyssa Michelle (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear-m-1- Dwlr, Pdp (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 305 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2018 12:46.