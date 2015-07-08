Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name YOUNG, JERRY LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1956
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-10 01:54:00
Court Case 3502016057949
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PUGA, FELIX
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/8/1974
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-10 14:56:00
Court Case 5902018239739
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COFFEY, JOEL PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-10 04:51:00
Court Case 5902018239718
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COCHRAN, LEANNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/8/1963
Height 5.2
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-10 08:32:00
Court Case 5902018239236
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount

Name CURRY, KENNETH ROGER
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 8/6/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-10 09:50:00
Court Case 5902017718942
Charge Description EXCEEDING POSTED SPEED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALSTON, JAMES THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-10 00:45:00
Court Case 5902018239695
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00