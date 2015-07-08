Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Romero, Odilon Sanchez
Arrest Date 11/10/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at NC 218, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 14:50.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Espin, Victor Gabriel
Arrest Date 11/10/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Espin, Victor Gabriel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2598 Pageland Hwy/u Turn W Macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 15:42.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Newberry, Rochelle Lenore
Arrest Date 11/10/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Newberry, Rochelle Lenore (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7217 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 16:44.
Arresting Officer Carver, A B

Name Romero, Odilon Sanchez
Arrest Date 11/10/2018
Court Case
Charge Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 18:58.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Romero, Odilon Sanchez
Arrest Date 11/10/2018
Court Case
Charge Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 18:58.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Brower, Sarah Rebekah
Arrest Date 11/10/2018
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Brower, Sarah Rebekah (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 20:00.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N