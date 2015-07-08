Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at NC 218, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Espin, Victor Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Espin, Victor Gabriel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2598 Pageland Hwy/u Turn W Macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7217 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Carver, A B
|Name
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Romero, Odilon Sanchez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Brower, Sarah Rebekah
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Brower, Sarah Rebekah (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2018 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N