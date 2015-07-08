Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mack, James Damion
Arrest Date 11/11/2018
Court Case 201809783
Charge Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
Description Mack, James Damion (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2018 17:55.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Covington, Delco Phillip
Arrest Date 11/11/2018
Court Case 201809783
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroeq, NC, on 11/11/2018 17:58.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Hough, Mariah Shonte
Arrest Date 11/11/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Poss Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
Description Hough, Mariah Shonte (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (simple Poss Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 106 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2018 18:46.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Serrano Hernandez, Alexis
Arrest Date 11-11-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Serrano Hernandez, Alexis (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2018 12:41:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Serrano Hernandez, Alexis
Arrest Date 11-11-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Serrano Hernandez, Alexis (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2018 12:42:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Smith, Raymond George
Arrest Date 11-11-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Raymond George (W /M/67) Cited on Charge of Driving Into A Closed/unopen Hwy, at Monroe Express Way/ Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2018 10:04:48 PM.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L