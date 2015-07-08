Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mack, James Damion
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2018
|Court Case
|201809783
|Charge
|Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
|Description
|Mack, James Damion (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2018 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Covington, Delco Phillip
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2018
|Court Case
|201809783
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Covington, Delco Phillip (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroeq, NC, on 11/11/2018 17:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Hough, Mariah Shonte
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Poss Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Hough, Mariah Shonte (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (simple Poss Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 106 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2018 18:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Serrano Hernandez, Alexis
|Arrest Date
|11-11-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Serrano Hernandez, Alexis (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2018 12:41:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Serrano Hernandez, Alexis
|Arrest Date
|11-11-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Serrano Hernandez, Alexis (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2018 12:42:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Smith, Raymond George
|Arrest Date
|11-11-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Raymond George (W /M/67) Cited on Charge of Driving Into A Closed/unopen Hwy, at Monroe Express Way/ Willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2018 10:04:48 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L