Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MUSE, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-12 03:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018239901
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MCCLELLAN, OCTAVION I
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/22/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-12 10:02:00
|Court Case
|5902018239828
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DUGAN, RODNEY CARLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1965
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-12 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018229127
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCKNIGHT, ANDREW MARION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-12 05:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RIVERS, ARSENIO R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-12 14:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018239915
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, VERSILIS SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-12 15:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018239947
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|500.00