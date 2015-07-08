Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MUSE, DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-12 03:57:00
Court Case 5902018239901
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MCCLELLAN, OCTAVION I
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/22/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-12 10:02:00
Court Case 5902018239828
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DUGAN, RODNEY CARLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1965
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-12 15:52:00
Court Case 5902018229127
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCKNIGHT, ANDREW MARION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-12 05:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name RIVERS, ARSENIO R
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-12 14:34:00
Court Case 5902018239915
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, VERSILIS SIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-12 15:08:00
Court Case 5902018239947
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 500.00