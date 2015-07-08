Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jordan, Ray Markeith
Arrest Date 11/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jordan, Ray Markeith (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3822 S Providence Road, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/12/2018 09:36.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Ramirez, Herminio Roderico
Arrest Date 11-12-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Ramirez, Herminio Roderico (H /M/41) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201808159), at 1828 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, on 11/12/2018 6:01:14 PM.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Burke, Cory, Alton
Arrest Date 11/12/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Burke, Cory, Alton (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 1001 Emerson Lane, Indain Trail, NC, on 11/12/2018 11:34.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F

Name Shearin, David Matthew
Arrest Date 11/12/2018
Court Case 201809806
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 4) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Shearin, David Matthew (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 4) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2410 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2018 11:35.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Mack, James
Arrest Date 11/12/2018
Court Case 201809783
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mack, James (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4501 Trunk Bay Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2018 12:25.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Carriker, Amy Denise
Arrest Date 11/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(“School Attendance Vio), M (M),
Description Carriker, Amy Denise (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(“school Attendance Vio), M (M), at 7117 Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/12/2018 14:33.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R