Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jordan, Ray Markeith
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Ray Markeith (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3822 S Providence Road, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/12/2018 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Ramirez, Herminio Roderico
|Arrest Date
|11-12-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ramirez, Herminio Roderico (H /M/41) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201808159), at 1828 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, on 11/12/2018 6:01:14 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Burke, Cory, Alton
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Burke, Cory, Alton (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 1001 Emerson Lane, Indain Trail, NC, on 11/12/2018 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Shearin, David Matthew
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2018
|Court Case
|201809806
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 4) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Shearin, David Matthew (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 4) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2410 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2018 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Mack, James
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2018
|Court Case
|201809783
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mack, James (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4501 Trunk Bay Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2018 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Carriker, Amy Denise
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(“School Attendance Vio), M (M),
|Description
|Carriker, Amy Denise (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(“school Attendance Vio), M (M), at 7117 Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/12/2018 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R