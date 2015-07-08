Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name YOUNG, DONALD LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-13 09:00:00
Court Case 5902018212582
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KNIGHT, JEREL ONEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1986
Height 6.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-13 12:35:00
Court Case 5902018715890
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SNEAD, QUENTIN JERROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-13 17:00:00
Court Case 5902018221526
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GILLESPIE, TAUTARD JEMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-13 10:00:00
Court Case 5902018239986
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount

Name SPRINGS, GEORGE J
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-13 14:32:00
Court Case 5902018239391
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOLLOMAN, JERRY MIKEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1952
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-13 12:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount