Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Perry, Tony Alvester
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|Perry, Tony Alvester (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 200 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2018 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Damon, Amber Marie
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Damon, Amber Marie (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 3199 Old Charlotte Hwy/overhill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2018 8:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Brucia, Erina Cipolla
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (F),
|Description
|Brucia, Erina Cipolla (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (F), at 601 Sherman Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/13/2018 13:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Brown, Charles Sentelle
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brown, Charles Sentelle (W /M/37) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 75/nc 75/richfield Rd, Monroe, on 11/13/2018 11:07:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Brucia, Erina Cipolla
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact (F),
|Description
|Brucia, Erina Cipolla (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny Remove/dest/deact (F), at 601 Sherman Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/13/2018 13:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Barbour, Darius Diashawn
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barbour, Darius Diashawn (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Stack Rd/e Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, on 11/13/2018 3:08:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J