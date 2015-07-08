Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Perry, Tony Alvester
Arrest Date 11/13/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description Perry, Tony Alvester (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 200 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2018 12:44.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Damon, Amber Marie
Arrest Date 11-13-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Damon, Amber Marie (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 3199 Old Charlotte Hwy/overhill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2018 8:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Brown, Charles Sentelle
Arrest Date 11-13-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Brown, Charles Sentelle (W /M/37) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 75/nc 75/richfield Rd, Monroe, on 11/13/2018 11:07:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Brucia, Erina Cipolla
Arrest Date 11/13/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny Remove/Dest/Deact (F),
Description Brucia, Erina Cipolla (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny Remove/dest/deact (F), at 601 Sherman Pl, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/13/2018 13:08.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Barbour, Darius Diashawn
Arrest Date 11-13-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Barbour, Darius Diashawn (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Stack Rd/e Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, on 11/13/2018 3:08:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J