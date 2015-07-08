Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NASRALLA, LAYTH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-15 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018240234
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|NEAL, ANDREW MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/20/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-15 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018237547
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SOXON, MICHEAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/23/1969
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-15 12:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PORTER, COREY LEMARK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/19/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-15 13:18:00
|Court Case
|5902018234038
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|CHASENGNOU, DANNY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/18/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-15 11:22:00
|Court Case
|1102018001200
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RIDDICK, SAVON HARRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-15 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018017488
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00