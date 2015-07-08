Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NASRALLA, LAYTH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-15 10:15:00
Court Case 5902018240234
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name NEAL, ANDREW MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/20/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-15 14:56:00
Court Case 5902018237547
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SOXON, MICHEAL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/23/1969
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-15 12:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PORTER, COREY LEMARK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/19/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-15 13:18:00
Court Case 5902018234038
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name CHASENGNOU, DANNY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/18/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-15 11:22:00
Court Case 1102018001200
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RIDDICK, SAVON HARRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-15 12:45:00
Court Case 5902018017488
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00