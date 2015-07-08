Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dennis, Devon Deshaun
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2018
|Court Case
|201809938
|Charge
|P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Dennis, Devon Deshaun (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), at 6113 Follow The Trl, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/15/2018 18:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Thompson, Joshua Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2018
|Court Case
|201808221
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Joshua Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 4806 Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 06:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Blake, Isaiah Marion
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2018
|Court Case
|201808241
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Puckett, Carson
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2018
|Court Case
|201809899
|Charge
|Felony Charge(Possession Of Sched Iv Cs), F (F),
|Description
|Puckett, Carson (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Felony Charge(possession Of Sched Iv Cs), F (F), at 2414 Falcon Ln, Unionville, NC, on 11/15/2018 07:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Solis, Juan Agustin
|Arrest Date
|11-15-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Solis, Juan Agustin (H /M/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1699 Walkup Av/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 2:10:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Page, Richard Kevin
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Page, Richard Kevin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A