Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dennis, Devon Deshaun
Arrest Date 11/15/2018
Court Case 201809938
Charge P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F),
Description Dennis, Devon Deshaun (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), at 6113 Follow The Trl, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/15/2018 18:33.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Thompson, Joshua Lee
Arrest Date 11/15/2018
Court Case 201808221
Charge Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Thompson, Joshua Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 4806 Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 06:18.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Blake, Isaiah Marion
Arrest Date 11/15/2018
Court Case 201808241
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 22:35.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Puckett, Carson
Arrest Date 11/15/2018
Court Case 201809899
Charge Felony Charge(Possession Of Sched Iv Cs), F (F),
Description Puckett, Carson (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Felony Charge(possession Of Sched Iv Cs), F (F), at 2414 Falcon Ln, Unionville, NC, on 11/15/2018 07:47.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Solis, Juan Agustin
Arrest Date 11-15-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Solis, Juan Agustin (H /M/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1699 Walkup Av/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 2:10:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Page, Richard Kevin
Arrest Date 11/15/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Page, Richard Kevin (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2018 10:05.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A