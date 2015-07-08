Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEE, FRED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-16 08:22:00
|Court Case
|5902018209727
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WHITLEY, JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1998
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-16 11:04:00
|Court Case
|5902018240419
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, MELANIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/24/1997
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-16 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018240003
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MEGENEDY, RICHARD CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1967
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-16 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018225135
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LOWERY, BRITTANY PAULETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|169
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-16 05:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018240369
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BETHEA, ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-16 13:18:00
|Court Case
|5902018240374
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|10000.00