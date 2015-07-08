Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Workman, Michael Douglas
Arrest Date 11/16/2018
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Workman, Michael Douglas (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2018 10:30.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Chambers, Claudia Jean
Arrest Date 11-16-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Chambers, Claudia Jean (B /F/59) Cited on Charge of Injury To Real Property (201809953), at 4602 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 11/16/2018 10:18:46 AM.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Gordon, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 11/16/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (M),
Description Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (M), at 407 Brookegreene Drive, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2018 10:30.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Whitaker, David Eugene
Arrest Date 11-16-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Whitaker, David Eugene (W /M/37) Cited on Charge of Hit & Run Property Damage, at 305 Unionville Indian Trl/us 74, Indian Trail, on 11/16/2018 11:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mangum, E W

Name Wallace, Samuel Leonard
Arrest Date 11/16/2018
Court Case 201807966
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Wallace, Samuel Leonard (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2018 10:59.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel
Arrest Date 11-16-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Fel (C), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:09, 11/16/2018 and 07:10, 11/16/2018. Reported: 07:10, 11/16/2018.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M