Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PATTERSON, LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-18 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018240718
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEE, CHRISTOPHER MARSHALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-18 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902018240668
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BOTELLO, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-18 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018240721
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PENDLETON, RODERICK RON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/8/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-18 00:25:00
|Court Case
|302018000466
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOYD, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1985
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-18 12:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018240729
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GLEESON, STEPHANIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1971
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-18 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018240681
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00