Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PATTERSON, LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-18 10:30:00
Court Case 5902018240718
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name LEE, CHRISTOPHER MARSHALL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-18 00:02:00
Court Case 5902018240668
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BOTELLO, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-18 10:45:00
Court Case 5902018240721
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PENDLETON, RODERICK RON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/8/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-18 00:25:00
Court Case 302018000466
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BOYD, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-18 12:58:00
Court Case 5902018240729
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GLEESON, STEPHANIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1971
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-18 01:06:00
Court Case 5902018240681
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00