Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beppler, Joshua Alexander
Arrest Date 11/18/2018
Court Case 201808296
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 09:20.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Naredo, Romero
Arrest Date 11-18-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Naredo, Romero (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 6699 Lancaster Hwy/dwight Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/18/2018 11:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Munson, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 11/18/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 3317 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 11:16.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Garcia, Jorge Mondragon
Arrest Date 11-18-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Garcia, Jorge Mondragon (H /M/48) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Lancaster Hwy/dwight Starnes, Monroe, on 11/18/2018 11:19:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Lotharp, Ramone Jamar
Arrest Date 11/18/2018
Court Case 201808299
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Lotharp, Ramone Jamar (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 603 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 12:40.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Hood, Samuel Clinton
Arrest Date 11-18-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Hood, Samuel Clinton (B /M/61) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 3:59:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M