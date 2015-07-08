Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2018
|Court Case
|201808296
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Naredo, Romero
|Arrest Date
|11-18-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Naredo, Romero (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 6699 Lancaster Hwy/dwight Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/18/2018 11:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Munson, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 3317 Sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Garcia, Jorge Mondragon
|Arrest Date
|11-18-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garcia, Jorge Mondragon (H /M/48) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Lancaster Hwy/dwight Starnes, Monroe, on 11/18/2018 11:19:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Lotharp, Ramone Jamar
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2018
|Court Case
|201808299
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lotharp, Ramone Jamar (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 603 Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Hood, Samuel Clinton
|Arrest Date
|11-18-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hood, Samuel Clinton (B /M/61) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 699 Morgan Mill Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2018 3:59:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M