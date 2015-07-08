Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TILLMAN, QUATALICA D
Arrest Type
DOB 11/19/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-19 09:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMSON, MAQUEIL MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 5/22/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-19 15:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SYKES, DONALD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/5/1973
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-19 16:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, BRANDI DORAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1987
Height 5.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-19 08:10:00
Court Case 5902018240805
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1974
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-19 14:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1959
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-19 14:45:00
Court Case 5902018021189
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00