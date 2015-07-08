Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TOMEI, KELSIE MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/29/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-21 02:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018241049
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WALKER, RICHARD A
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/5/1974
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-21 13:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PHIFER, EVERETT JOSIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/27/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-21 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018240431
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, WILLIE FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/12/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-21 13:46:00
|Court Case
|5902018241068
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WOODS, STEPHEN ROSS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/30/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-21 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017100271
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOWE, JOHN HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-21 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018241051
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00