Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BISHOP, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/12/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-22 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902018241235
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JACQUES, SAMIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-22 13:08:00
|Court Case
|5902018241231
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TURNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-22 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018241186
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, NORMAN DYLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/28/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-22 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018241239
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CAULDER, HASTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/24/1975
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-22 02:33:00
|Court Case
|5902018203022
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAN, DONG NGOC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1971
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-11-22 16:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018241248
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|500.00