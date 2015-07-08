Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BISHOP, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/12/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-22 11:48:00
Court Case 5902018241235
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JACQUES, SAMIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-22 13:08:00
Court Case 5902018241231
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TURNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-22 01:42:00
Court Case 5902018241186
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, NORMAN DYLAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/28/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-22 14:00:00
Court Case 5902018241239
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CAULDER, HASTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/24/1975
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-22 02:33:00
Court Case 5902018203022
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAN, DONG NGOC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1971
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-22 16:05:00
Court Case 5902018241248
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500.00