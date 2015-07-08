Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Duncan, Tervell Deaute
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Duncan, Tervell Deaute (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 1013 Ridgefield Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2018 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, G A
|Name
|Barrett, Charles Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2018
|Court Case
|201808379
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Charles Edward (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1212 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2018 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Cuenca, Alexis Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cuenca, Alexis Gonzalez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3826 W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2018 23:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Busby, Taylor Evan
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Busby, Taylor Evan (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201810134), at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/22/2018 2:58:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Marshall, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2018
|Court Case
|201808368
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Marshall, Ronnie Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2018 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Myers, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2018
|Court Case
|201810052
|Charge
|Kidnapping Second Degree (F),
|Description
|Myers, David Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Kidnapping Second Degree (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2018 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A