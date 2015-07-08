Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Duncan, Tervell Deaute
Arrest Date 11/22/2018
Court Case
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Duncan, Tervell Deaute (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 1013 Ridgefield Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2018 17:08.
Arresting Officer Davis, G A

Name Barrett, Charles Edward
Arrest Date 11/22/2018
Court Case 201808379
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Barrett, Charles Edward (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1212 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2018 18:03.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Cuenca, Alexis Gonzalez
Arrest Date 11/22/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Cuenca, Alexis Gonzalez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Possess Of Xanax (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3826 W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2018 23:11.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Busby, Taylor Evan
Arrest Date 11-22-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Busby, Taylor Evan (W /M/24) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201810134), at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/22/2018 2:58:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Marshall, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 11/22/2018
Court Case 201808368
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Marshall, Ronnie Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2018 00:49.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Myers, David Allen
Arrest Date 11/22/2018
Court Case 201810052
Charge Kidnapping Second Degree (F),
Description Myers, David Allen (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Kidnapping Second Degree (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2018 01:39.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A