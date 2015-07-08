Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROWDY, GREGORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1970
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-23 08:25:00
Court Case 5902018241303
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name GILMORE, PATRICK LEON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/1/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-23 10:31:00
Court Case 8302016051254
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HIXSON, JANET PICHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1977
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-23 00:23:00
Court Case 5902018241283
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DANILOVIC, BRANISLAV
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1971
Height 6.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-23 11:15:00
Court Case 5902018241309
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, STACEY JAMAUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-23 01:15:00
Court Case 5902018241215
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HAGLER, AUTUMN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-23 12:20:00
Court Case 5902018241315
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 1000.00