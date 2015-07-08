Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tucker, Kendall Ray
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Tucker, Kendall Ray (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3108 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2018 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Nichols, Erin Jean
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Aid And Abet (F),
|Description
|Nichols, Erin Jean (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 5705 Hoover Av, Lake Park, NC, on 11/23/2018 16:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Stecker, John David
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Stecker, John David (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 5880 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2018 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Crandall, Adam Garrett
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2018
|Court Case
|201810155
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Crandall, Adam Garrett (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 1004 Chandler Forest Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2018 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|Almeida, Paula Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict Expired Reg, Dwlr Non Impaire (M),
|Description
|Almeida, Paula Ann (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict Expired Reg, Dwlr Non Impaire (M), at 3548 Drake Rd, Midland, NC, on 11/23/2018 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D
|Name
|Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2018
|Court Case
|201808394
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at Homeless(van Close To Buddy`s Inspection), Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2018 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L