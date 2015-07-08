Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tucker, Kendall Ray
Arrest Date 11/23/2018
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Tucker, Kendall Ray (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3108 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2018 15:16.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Nichols, Erin Jean
Arrest Date 11/23/2018
Court Case
Charge Aid And Abet (F),
Description Nichols, Erin Jean (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 5705 Hoover Av, Lake Park, NC, on 11/23/2018 16:54.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Stecker, John David
Arrest Date 11/23/2018
Court Case
Charge Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Stecker, John David (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 5880 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2018 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Crandall, Adam Garrett
Arrest Date 11/23/2018
Court Case 201810155
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Crandall, Adam Garrett (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 1004 Chandler Forest Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/23/2018 20:12.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name Almeida, Paula Ann
Arrest Date 11/23/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict Expired Reg, Dwlr Non Impaire (M),
Description Almeida, Paula Ann (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict Expired Reg, Dwlr Non Impaire (M), at 3548 Drake Rd, Midland, NC, on 11/23/2018 21:15.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D

Name Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude
Arrest Date 11/23/2018
Court Case 201808394
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at Homeless(van Close To Buddy`s Inspection), Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2018 21:18.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L