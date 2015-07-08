Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-26-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIMMONS, STACY ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/1/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-26 06:00:00
Court Case 5902018241619
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name THREATT, DEMARCO TARELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-26 09:33:00
Court Case 5902018241641
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SMITH, JERRI ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/23/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-26 08:15:00
Court Case 5902018241617
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 150000.00

Name BEACHEM, LAQUASHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-26 13:16:00
Court Case 6202012050621
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STOWE, COTRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1959
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-26 08:17:00
Court Case 5902018019443
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, SHANDA TREVELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/27/1981
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-26 10:35:00
Court Case 5902018241645
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount