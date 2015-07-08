Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-27-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WAYMYERS, TRAYVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/12/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-27 04:04:00
Court Case 5902018225388
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name HENDERSON, SHAKIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-27 12:37:00
Court Case 5902018022714
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CRAVEN, DENVER LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-27 13:34:00
Court Case 5902018023035
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PATTERSON, JATONIO IMONEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-27 14:30:00
Court Case 5902018241762
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CEDENO, RISHON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-27 09:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OSBORNE, KEVIN L
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1986
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2018-11-27 12:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount