Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marreddy, Prasanth
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Marreddy, Prasanth (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 415 Covington Crsg, Weddington, NC, on 11/28/2018 04:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Simmons, Xavier Zaacheus
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv(F) (F), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M), 6) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 7) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 8) True Bill Of Indictment(Flee To Elude) (F),
|Description
|Simmons, Xavier Zaacheus (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv(f) (F), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), 6) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 7) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 8) True Bill Of Indictment(flee To Elude) (F), at 4719 Cricklewood Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 11/28/2018 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Mcmanus, Kimberly Dianne
|Arrest Date
|11-28-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcmanus, Kimberly Dianne (W /F/48) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 4019 Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 14:00, 11/22/2018 and 17:00, 11/22/2018. Reported: 12:00, 11/28/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Taylor, Katrina Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Katrina Ann (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2018 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Melchor, Mekiayla Gabrielle
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Melchor, Mekiayla Gabrielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2018 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Home Depot VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
|Arrest Date
|11-28-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Home Depot VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 439 Turtleback Rdg, Weddington, NC, between 15:30, 11/26/2018 and 16:00, 11/27/2018. Reported: 13:30, 11/28/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Dodd, S P