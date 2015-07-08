Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRISSON, JOSEPH GARRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-03 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018242000
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PINTO, NELSON GEOVANNY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-03 06:55:00
|Court Case
|5902018242287
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARAWAY, JASON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/1/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-03 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AVILA-SERRANO, FLORA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/25/1978
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|129
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-03 17:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOWERS, CHAVAS KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-03 00:38:00
|Court Case
|5902018242441
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|1.00
|Name
|BOYD, LIONEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1966
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-03 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018238273
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount